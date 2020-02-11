Jasprit Bumrah Has Lost His Sheen? Twitterati React After Indian Pacer Goes Wicketless In ODI Series Against New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India’s sensational run in limited-overs cricket finally came to an end as they faced a 0-3 loss against New Zealand in the ODI series. From the regular top-order collapse to leaking runs in the death overs, there were many factors behind the visitor’s dismal performance. However, the poor show of Jasprit Bumrah is certainly one of the biggest, if not the biggest reasons, behind the whitewash. The Indian pace spearhead wasn’t able to scalp a single wicket in the three ODIs and his performance left everyone shell-shocked.  Well, the Indian cricket fans were also not amused by Bumrah’s performance and expressed their displeasure on social media. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happened. 

Bumrah, who is currently the no. one ranked ODI bowler is touted to be one of the best pacers in the modern era and his numbers are nothing but sensational. He even played a crucial role behind India’s 5-0 triumph in the preceding T20I series but he failed to replicate his heroics in the 50-over format. Many consider that it might be the effect of the back injury he sustained in September last year while some also claimed that the pacer has lost his sheen. Check out the reactions below.

Is it the Reason?

Memes Here!!

Not a Great Year for Bumrah!!

Bumrah Decoded?

Views From Virender Sehwag!!

Will It Happen!!

Well, Bumrah has a chance to redeem himself in the two-match Test series which will get underway on February 21. The right-arm pacer has a stupendous record in the longest format of the game and he will eye to enhance his numbers even more. However, his fitness will also be Tested in the Test series and it will be interesting to see, how he performs.