Jasprit Bumrah Has Lost His Sheen? Twitterati React After Indian Pacer Goes Wicketless In ODI Series Against New Zealand

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India’s sensational run in limited-overs cricket finally came to an end as they faced a 0-3 loss against New Zealand in the ODI series. From the regular top-order collapse to leaking runs in the death overs, there were many factors behind the visitor’s dismal performance. However, the poor show of Jasprit Bumrah is certainly one of the biggest, if not the biggest reasons, behind the whitewash. The Indian pace spearhead wasn’t able to scalp a single wicket in the three ODIs and his performance left everyone shell-shocked. Well, the Indian cricket fans were also not amused by Bumrah’s performance and expressed their displeasure on social media. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happened.

Bumrah, who is currently the no. one ranked ODI bowler is touted to be one of the best pacers in the modern era and his numbers are nothing but sensational. He even played a crucial role behind India’s 5-0 triumph in the preceding T20I series but he failed to replicate his heroics in the 50-over format. Many consider that it might be the effect of the back injury he sustained in September last year while some also claimed that the pacer has lost his sheen. Check out the reactions below.

Is it the Reason?

bumrah isn't good, he's just unorthodox and weird to get used to, but with time batsmen and teams have faced him too much and he's lost his surprise angle and variations have turned into patterns. guptill already said we're getting used to playing him — †† (@voyagerr__) February 11, 2020

Memes Here!!

Jasprit Bumrah in 1st ODI - 10-1-53-0 2nd ODI - 10-0-64-0 3rd ODI - 10-0-50-0 Total - 30-1-167-0 Went Wicketless in All 3 Games! Let’s Take A Moment & Congratulate NZ 12th Man For His Consistent Disasters Which Helped NZ To Whitewash IND Comprehensively...#NZvIND 🏏 pic.twitter.com/UrbJK6g5cy — CriCkeT KinG🤴🏻💎 (@imtheguy007) February 11, 2020

Not a Great Year for Bumrah!!

Bumrah Decoded?

NZ seem to have found a way to handle Bumrah's bowling. Wicketless in the entire series. Damn. #NZvIND — v e n k y (@beeraaaaa_) February 11, 2020

Views From Virender Sehwag!!

Name- @BLACKCAPS Work- Whitewash. After being whitewashed in T20's , great effort from New Zealand to whitewash India in the One day Series. Bumrah being wicketless in the series was a big factor. #NZvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 11, 2020

Will It Happen!!

Bumrah is losing pace. His action will make sure he lose pace early. Shami is a long term bowler. — qutb ud din (@qutbuddinabak) February 11, 2020

Well, Bumrah has a chance to redeem himself in the two-match Test series which will get underway on February 21. The right-arm pacer has a stupendous record in the longest format of the game and he will eye to enhance his numbers even more. However, his fitness will also be Tested in the Test series and it will be interesting to see, how he performs.