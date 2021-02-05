Joe Root slammed his 20th Test century on the opening day of the India vs England first Test match in Chennai on Friday. This was also Root’s third consecutive Test hundred after successive centuries in Sri Lanka. The England captain, who earlier in the day became the 15th England cricketer to play 100 Tests, got to the landmark with a single behind square leg. His knock propelled the visiting side to a commanding position on day 1 of the first IND vs AUS Test. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

Root’s knock was studded with 12 boundaries and he reached the milestone in 164 deliveries. This was Root’s only second hundred on Indian soil and fifth Test hundred against India. Root’s first century in India came in Rajkot during the 2016 tour when he scored 124 in the first innings of the opening Test. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: England Team Wear Black Armbands as Mark of Respect for Tom Moore.

Joe Root Scores Century in His 100th Test Appearance

You are something else, @root66 🙌 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test! Let us hear you! ROOOOOOT! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021

The 30-year-old came at the crease after England had lost two successive wickets without adding a run. From being 60/0 India went to 63/2 in the 26th over. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Daniel Lawrence for a five-ball duck after Ravichandran Ashwin had removed opening batsman Rory Burns to give the hosts the first breakthrough. But Root and Dominic Sibley have since avoided a collapse and stitched a 164-run partnership between them to take England past the 200-run mark and give them the command on the first day.

Root also incidentally made his Test debut in India and has also played his 50th and 100 Test against the same opposition. He made his Test debut in 2012 and played the final Test in Nagpur where England scripted history after beating India 2-1 in the Test series.

