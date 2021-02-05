We are all set for India’s first home post the coronavirus lockdown. Last year in March, the ODI series against South Africa was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and then due to lockdown the team remained out of action. IPL 2020 and then Australia’s tour made sure cricketers return to action. And now, the first home assignment in the pandemic is against England. Stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates. India vs England Live Streaming Online 1st Test 2021 Day 1on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of India vs England on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

India had a successful tour of Australia and defeated the home side by 2-1. The Men in Blue will be confident now as Virat Kohli is back after the parental leave. India’s squad largely remains the same which took on Australia with inclusion of Kohli and fast-bowler Ishant Sharma.

England, on the other hand, will be confident too having defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in Sri Lanka just last month. The Joe Root-led side will be confident to do well in the four-match series against India. IND vs ENG 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Play Maiden Test in India After 17 Away Games.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.