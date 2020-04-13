Kevin Pietersen Praises Pakistan PM Imran Khan for Leading From Front Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Urges People to Donate Towards COVID Relief Fund

Kevin Pietersen and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter/Getty Images)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has urged people to come forward and donate towards the Pakistan Prime Minister’s COVID relief fund in a bid to support the country financially in its fight against coronavirus. Pietersen also praised Pakistan PM Imran Khan for leading the country from the front at such grim times. Over 5000 people have been confirmed to have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, 93 of which have died and 1094 people have also recovered. In a video on his official Twitter account, Pietersen praised the Pakistan PM before also urging everyone across the world to heartily donate towards the PM’s COVID Relief Fund and help the country. Sachin Tendulkar Dismissed, Pakistan Wins: Saqlain Mushtaq Recalls the Epic India vs Pakistan Chennai Test in 1999.

In the video, Pietersen first briefs the fans about the current situation in Pakistan before urging them to donate towards the COVID Relief Fund. “This is just a call out to all Pakistanis living abroad that they please support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.” The former England captain then reads out the address of the relief fund’s website before asking everyone to donate generously towards the relief fund.

Kevin Pietersen Urges People to Donate Towards PM's COVID Relief Fund

PM @ImranKhanPTI leading from the front...help him out by donating towards PM’s Covid Relief Fund at https://t.co/l1uq3F0FBi I know how generous OVERSEAS Pakistanis can be, help your country when it’s most needed.#Pakistanis4Pakistanis pic.twitter.com/aXmWZwCUiK — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 13, 2020

Pietersen has very active on social media and has urged fans to support their respective countries in whatever ways possible. The 39-year-old has been also entertaining his fans through Instagram live interview sessions with top cricketers from around the world.

Meanwhile, coronavirus worldwide continues to surge ahead with over a million people affected by the pandemic while 114, 700 people have died so far. United States lead the death toll with over 22, 000 people dead in the American nation.