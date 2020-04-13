Sachin Tendulkar Dismissed, Pakistan Wins: Saqlain Mushtaq Recalls the Epic India vs Pakistan Chennai Test in 1999

Sachin Tendulkar and Saqlain Mushtaq (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the nemesis of many prominent bowling line-ups during his playing days. However, his dismissal boosted the confidence of the opposition more often than not. Former Pakistani leg-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq also recalled the day when Tendulkar’s dismissal ensured Pakistan’s victory. It was the epic India vs Pakistan Test at Chennai in 1999 which saw the latter team clinching the battle by mere 12 runs. Saqlain Mushtaq Hails BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Says 'Won My Heart in 40 Minutes' (Watch Video).

Chasing a total of 271 runs in the fourth innings, India looked on the driver’s seat for most part of the match as Tendulkar breached the century mark and looked like guiding his side over the line. However, Mushtaq eventually dismissed the stalwart when India needed 17 runs and changed the course of the game. He also registered a 10-wicket haul in the game and riding on his efforts, Wasim Akram and Co emerged victorious.

Reliving the epic match, Mushtaq said that he didn’t feel like getting Tendulkar out in that match however, god had some other ideas. “God was on my side that day. I did not think that I will get the Master blaster (Sachin) out. But when god has plans, you can’t beat that,” Saqlain told Sportstar during a live session on Instagram.

“Till my last breath, it will give me enough pride that I could dismiss him that day. Mera naam uske naam ke saath juda rahega (My name will be attached to his name)…,” he added. The legendary leg-spinner also revealed that his confidence was on the lower side after Tendulkar looked in full flow. However, the conversation with skipper Wasim Akram helped him gaining the self-belief back. “He told me that he had full faith in me and he believed that I could do something magical for the team. Those words helped and I suddenly felt stronger. I conceded a few boundaries, but eventually, got him out.”

Speaking about the Mumbai-born batsman, the holder of 208 Test wicket said that he was afraid while bowling a doosra to Tendulkar as he could dispatch them for boundaries. However, he felt he was luck to dismiss him at the end. Sachin had sharp eyes and he could read everything. It was intimidating. You wouldn’t believe, but I was scared to bowl him the doosra -- fearing that he might hit boundaries. That was his power. The pitch was slow, so it was tough. But then, with god’s grace, I could send him packing,” said the 43-year-old.

Despite Pakistan winning the game, Tendulkar was adjudged Man of the Match for his mind-boggling century. However, the second and last match of the series saw Anil Kumble scalping 10 wickets in an innings courtsey which the home side won the game by 212 runs and the series was drawn 1-1. Mushtaq was adjudged Man of the Series for scalping 20 wickets in two matches.