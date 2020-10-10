Kolkata Knight Riders will chase first consecutive wins in IPL 2020 while Kings XI Punjab will fight to avoid fifth straight defeat when they both face-off in match 24 of the Indian Premier League season 13. KKR beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game while KXIP lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad leaving them with just one victory and at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. KKR are placed fourth in the standings with three wins. Meanwhile, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kings XI Punjab started the season with a narrow super over loss to Delhi Capitals but fought back with a massive 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Since then, however, KL Rahul’s side have only stridden downwards with four successive defeats. They are in a must-win situation and another loss could well end their hopes for a top-four finish. KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

They next face KKR, who have enjoyed quite a dominance against the Punjab based franchise. KKR lead the head-to-head records with 17 wins in 25 meetings while KXIP have only come out victorious on eight occasions. Such has been their dominance over KXIP that KKR have won 11 of the last 13 meetings between these teams. Kings XI Punjab will, however, do well to recall their only clash in Abu Dhabi six seasons ago in IPL 2014. KXIP beat KKR by 23 runs in that meeting and could do with a similar result this time.

KKR beat three-time champions and last season’s runner-up CSK in their previous game by 10 runs. They have won thrice in five games but are yet to record back-to-back wins. Two of their defeats have come against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and both came while chasing. A win against a struggling KXIP side will help Dinesh Karthik’s side pip Sunrisers Hyderabad to third in the table. KXIP could jump as high as the sixth position depending on the margin of victory if they win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).