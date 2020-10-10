Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will hope to avoid a fifth straight defeat and turnaround their Indian Premier League (IPL) 13 campaign on track with a win when they play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 24 of IPL 2020. KXIP vs KKR match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10 (Saturday). KKR are ranked fourth in the IPL 2020 points table with three wins from five games while KXIP have won only one from six and are at the bottom of the standings. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2020 can scroll down for all information. KXIP vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fought back from an 18-run defeat to Delhi Capitals with a 10-run win against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The victory over CSK will do a lot to build the confidence of this side after a remarkable comeback performance. Dinesh Karthik’s side looked to have lost the match in the opening 10 overs but pulled back well to claim victory. It is exactly what has been eluding KL Rahul’s side. They have failed to perform as a team and produce a fightback in matches. They are on a four-match losing streak. KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

