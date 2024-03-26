Kolkata Knight Riders were able to achieve a close win against the SunRisers Hyderabad by four runs on their home ground. The Shreyas Iyer-led side put up a strong batting display in which Andre Russell smashed all the SRH bowlers to all the parts of Eden Gardens. While defending the target, the hosts took wickets at regular intervals of the game, however, Heinrich Klaasen almost won the game for his team in the last over. Though, Harshit Rana put things back in control for the Knight Riders and bowled a brilliant last over. Meanwhile, you can download KKR IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF.Knight Riders will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match of the tournament. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

Due to the Lok Sabha elections in India, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India released only a 21-day schedule for the tournament. However, now that the dates of the general elections have been announced, BCCI has released the full schedule of the cash-rich league. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

KKR Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 23 7:30 PM KKR vs SRH Kolkata March 29 7:30 PM RCB vs KKR Bengaluru April 3 7:30 PM DC vs KKR Visakhapatnam April 8 7:30 PM CSK vs KKR Chennai April 14 3:30 PM KKR vs LSG Kolkata April 17 7:30 PM KKR vs RR Kolkata April 21 3:30 PM KKR vs RCB Kolkata April 26 7:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Kolkata April 29 7:30 PM KKR vs DC Kolkata May 3 7:30 PM MI vs KKR Mumbai May 5 7:30 PM LSG vs KKR Lucknow May 11 7:30 PM KKR vs MI Kolkata May 13 7:30 PM GT vs KKR Ahmedabad May 19 7:30 PM RR vs KKR Guwahati

The Kolkata Knight Riders were one of those teams who saw immense success in the initial years of the tournament and ended up with two titles until 2014. However, since Gautam Gambhir left the franchise, the team has struggled to maintain their consistency and majorly ended up at the last of the standings. The Purple Army would hope to make a comeback under Gautam Gambhir once again, who has joined the team management as a mentor.

