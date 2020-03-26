Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Hilarious TikTok Video With His Father Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Yuzvendra Chahal and his father in a Tik Tok video. (Photo Credits: @yuzi_chahal/Twitter)

With no cricket activity taking place due to the coronavirus lockdown, cricketers are making sure they keep their fans entertained. Apart from spreading awareness regarding the COVID-19 virus, cricketers are not shying away from sharing things from their day-to-day life. From workouts to home chores, players are posting videos and photos on the social media sites. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricket team bowler, has shared a hilarious TikTok video. What About Chaante he Chaante’: Yuzvendra Chahal and Danielle Wyatt Get Involved in Instagram Banter Once Again.

Chahal is known for his social media activities, and he is well-versed with the platform. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner took to Twitter and wrote, “My first TikTok video with dad. Dad & Son #Quarantine #staysafe.”

Here’s the Funny Video Posted by Chahal

Earlier, Chahal entertained his fans by posting a TikTok video in which he was seen teased by a girl. The video was an instant hit among his followers. The cricketer is known for his video segment, Chahal TV, which is produced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Quinton de Kock, Ben Stokes and Ellyse Perry.

In the segment, Chahal turns anchor and often interviews his teammates both pre and post-match. The videos are well received by fans as they provide insights into the Indian dressing room. Chahal was part of the squad that was named for three-ODIs against South Africa in mid-march. The series was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic outbreak after the first match at Dharamsala was washed-out due to rain.