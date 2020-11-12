Mumbai Indians cricketer Krunal Pandya was questioned by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport on Thursday. The 29-year-old was returning to the city from UAE after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2020 but was stopped by DRI over the suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

According to reports, the intelligence agency has recovered more than the allowed amount of gold from the Indian cricketer. At the moment, the officials are questing the Mumbai Indians all-rounder and are demanding the official papers for the extra valuables.

Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE: DRI sources pic.twitter.com/9Yk82coBgz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

As per the rules, The Indian government on April 1, 2016, stated that all male passengers traveling to India from Dubai can carry up to 20 grams of gold upon himself that should not cost more than 50,000 Indian rupees as a duty-free allowance. Female passengers can bring up to 40 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1,00,000.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is an Indian intelligence agency. It is India's apex anti-smuggling intelligence, investigations and operations agency. The Directorate is run by officers from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) who are posted in its various Zonal Units as well as in Indian embassies abroad as part of the Customs Overseas Intelligence Network.

Krunal Pandya was part of the Mumbai Indians squad which won IPL 2020 in Dubai. The final was held on November 10, 2020 (Tuesday). The latest edition of the Indian Premier League was initially scheduled to be held in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was then shifted to the UAE.

