PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: The fiercest rivalry in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) returns tonight as defending champions Lahore Qalandars host Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium. This Match 6 encounter is the highlight of the season's first double-header. Despite the 11th edition being held behind closed doors due to regional logistical challenges, millions of fans are expected to tune in globally to witness the latest chapter of this El Clasico of Pakistani cricket. PSL 2026 New Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.

PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where To Watch LQ vs KK Online?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the viewing situation has changed for the 2026 season. Unlike previous editions, there is currently no official television broadcast or live streaming partner available in the country.

Unofficial live coverage of the tournament is expected to be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel. Interestingly, Tapmad is claiming to provide PSL 2026 live streaming in India. However, it will be based on a paid subscription.

In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports. For digital viewers, streaming is available via the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps. PSL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

Match Fact

Category Details Match Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (Match 6) Date Sunday, 29 March 2026 Time 19:00 Local / 14:00 GMT / 19:30 IST Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (Behind Closed Doors) TV (Pakistan) A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports Streaming (Pakistan) Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco UK Broadcast ARY Digital / ARY Plus Streaming (India) Tapmad (paid)

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Preview

Both teams enter this fixture with winning momentum. Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, began their title defence with a convincing 69-run victory over the newcomers, Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Meanwhile, David Warner’s Karachi Kings secured a narrow 14-run win against Quetta Gladiators in their opener. While Karachi holds the historical head-to-head advantage with 14 wins to Lahore’s 7, the Qalandars have been the more dominant side in recent years, chasing their fourth league title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).