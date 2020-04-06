Liam Plunkett Birthday Special: A Look at Some Remarkable Bowling Performances by the England Speedster

Happy Birthday Liam Plunkett (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England pacer Liam Plunkett celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday. Born on April 6, the right-arm pacer can hustle the opposition with his pace and his numbers in white-ball cricket are certainly impressive. Along with his bowling capabilities, Plunkett is also quite a handy batsman lower down the order and has played several crucial cameos for his side. He was also the part of England team which won the 2019 World Cup. Below, we'll look at some of his best performances. England Cricketers Agree to Reduce Salaries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report.

Making his international debut in November 2005, Plunkett went on to play all the three formats inside one year. In fact, many touted him to be the next big thing in England cricket. However, injuries came in the speedster's way and restricted him from thriving. Nevertheless, his career got redeemed in the 2014 and he was a regular member in England's white-ball set up. So far, the veteran has taken 201 wickets from mere 123 international games. Now, let's revisit some of his brilliant spells.

5/52 Against West Indies in Bristol

Plunkett's best figures in ODI cricket came during 3rd ODI of West Indies' tour of England. On a track where the home side piled up a mammoth score of 369 runs in the first innings, the right-arm pacer delivered a stellar spell and dented the Caribbean batting line-up. He went on to claim a fantastic five-wicket haul, guiding his side to a 124-run win.

4/46 Against India in Lord's

Running through the mighty Indian batting line-up is certainly a dream of many bowlers around the world. However, Plunkett accomplished that during the 2nd ODI of 2018 Tour. The track seemed perfect to bat on as the home side posted 322 runs in the first innings. However, Plunkett showcased his brilliance in the second innings and took four crucial wickets. As a result, the Men in Blue were bundled out for 236 runs and lost the encounter by 86 runs.

4/35 Against Ireland in Dublin

Another Plunkett special came during the only ODI between England and Ireland in 2019. Bowling first, the talismanic pacer looked in sublime form as he put up a brilliant show of fast bowling. He scalped two wickets with the new ball and came back to scalp two more in the death overs. Courtesy his efforts, Ireland got packed for 198 runs and later, lost the game by four wickets.

Despite his consistent performances, Plunkett wasn't picked in England squad after the 2019 World Cup. In fact, he was also not given a central contract in white-ball cricket which came as a surprise for many fans. With his England career seeming over, the pacer is reportedly thinking about playing for USA and it will be interesting to see whether the pacer will represent the three lions again or the American cricket team will bag his services.