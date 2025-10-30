Harmanpreet Kaur broke down in tears after India defeated Australia to enter the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final! The India Women's National Cricket Team produced a sensational performance with the bat in hand as the Women in Blue outclassed the defending champions at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. She had earlier played a magnificent 89-run knock and formed a brilliant 164-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues and as soon as the winning runs were hit, the celebrations in the dugout began. Harmanpreet Kaur was seen crying tears of joy as she hugged head coach Amol Muzumdar and others as India made the final. India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down in Tears After India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

