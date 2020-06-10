Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, Bengal Tigers CC and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC: Get Free Telecast Details of BTC vs GHG With Match Time in India (IST) Online

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The ninth game of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will see a battle between Bengal Tigers CC and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC. The game will be played on Wednesday (June 10) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. The Tigers haven’t made a great start to the tournament as they lost their first game by 10 runs against Empire CC. On the other hand, Gymkhana registered one win and one loss in the two games they played. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of BTC vs GHG match. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

Bowling has been the strength of Gymkhana so far as their bowlers took 19 wickets in the two games. While their batsmen also scored more than 100 runs in both the matches. On the other hand, the Tigers will want to rectify their mistakes from the first game in order to make a strong comeback. Also, FPL 2020 is one of those cricket tournaments after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, many fans from all around the world will be focusing on the tournament. Now, let’s look at the live streaming of the game.

When to Watch Bengal Tigers CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Bengal Tigers CC and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on June 10, 2020 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengal Tigers CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Bengal Tigers CC and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Bengal Tigers CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of Bengal Tigers CC and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

Bengal Tigers: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar, Muhammad Hassan, Ahmad Jaleel, Nouman Raza, Muhammad Gawas, Shahid Gondal, Qais Yousufzai, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Mohammed Azhar, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Umair Akhtar