FPC Finnish Pakistani Club will take on Bengal Tigers CC in the match 38 of Finnish Premier League T20 2020. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Sunday (August 2). Both the sides haven’t enjoyed a great run in the ongoing tournament and will look to make a mark in the forthcoming encounter. The Tigers have won just three of their nine matches and are sitting at the fifth position in team standings with seven points. On the other hand, situation is even worse for FPC Finnish Pakistani Club as they have registered only one victory in nine games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of FPC vs BTC match. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

Eight teams are locking horns across 60 matches in the ongoing tournament which comprises an eliminator, two qualifier and a final encounter. For Bengal Tigers, wicket-keeper Habib Al-Amin and Tonmoy Saha have shown decent form in the tournament and they have to fire in order to guide Bengal over the line. On the other hand, FPC will rely upon Tariq Sarfraz and Bilal Khan to change their fortunes. Now, let’s look at live streaming and other details of the encounter.

When to Watch FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Bengal Tigers CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Bengal Tigers CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on August 2, 2020 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Bengal Tigers CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there is no broadcaster available for FPC Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Finnish Pakistani CC vs Bengal Tigers CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Bengal Tigers CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Bengal Tigers CC, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website. Fans can also visit the YouTube page of Finnish Premier League T20 2020 to catch the live action.

Squads:

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club: Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand

Bengal Tigers CC: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

