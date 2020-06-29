The 21st match of the Finnish Premier League 2020 will see a battle between Vantaa Cricket Club vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti. The encounter will take place on Monday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kervana. Vantaa CC haven’t enjoyed a sensational run in the tournament so far as they have been able to clinch just one out of the four games they played. On the other hand, SKK are placed at the pinnacle of the points tally with three wins from four games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of VCC vs SKK match. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

After losing the first two games, Vanta CC seemed to have got back onto the track with a victory against the strong Empire CC side. On the other hand, SKK only loss in the tournament came against Empire CC but with a narrow margin. Also, bad news for the cricket fans is that heavy rain is expected in the evening time and if the prediction proves to be true, the entire match can get washed out. So, fans must keep their fingers crossed. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the encounter.

When to Watch Vanta CC vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Vanta CC vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 29, 2020 (Monday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Vanta CC vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Vanta CC vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Vanta CC vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of Vanta CC vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti match, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

Vantaa CC: Ursan Tavernier, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Ravi Kahingala, Chanaka Jayasinghe, Ameer Warsha Mohamed, Manoj Achchige, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran/Lahiru Liyanage, Dilip Hethumuni, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Ranuka Koruwage, Amila Hathurusingha, Chaminda Abewickrama, Dilip Hethumuni, Nipuna Nidelage, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Lahiru Liyanage, Sanjeewa Peththahandi

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti: Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Ponniah Vijendran, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Gerard Brady, Asim Ghani, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Raja Waqas, Qaiser Siddique, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Henry Sewell, Manoj Thavayogarajah

