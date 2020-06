Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings and Time Table in IST of the Cricket Tournament

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, several countries as beginning to restart their cricket leagues. Finland becomes the latest country to start their domestic season with men’s Finnish Premier League T20 tournament. The eight-team competition will begin on June 1, 2020, and will be concluded on August 30, 2020. The matches will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground Tikkurila Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, fans searching for the schedule, match venue and timings of Finnish Premier League, can scroll down below.

A total of 60 matches will be played among the eight teams which will include 14 round-robin stage rounds, an eliminator, two semifinals and a final. The competition will be kick-started by a match between defending champions Helsinki Cricket Club and Vantaa CC.

The eight teams taking part in this season’s competition will be Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club.

Full Schedule of Finland Premier League T20 2020: