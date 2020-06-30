Helsinki CC will face FPC Finnish Pakistani CC in the 22nd match of the Finnish Premier League 2020. The encounter will take place on Tuesday (June 30) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Helsinki CC had a mixed campaign so far in the ongoing season as in the four games they have participated, they have won two and lost two. On the other hand, FPC Finnish Pakistani have faced defeat in the two games they played. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of HCC vs FPC match. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

Bad news for the fans is that rain is expected to interfere during the course the game and the fixture can also get called off. Nevertheless, if the game takes place, Ghuam Abbas Butt and Khalid Rahman Mangal will play a crucial role in guiding Helsinki over the line. On the other hand, Waseem Qureshi will have to play a match-defining knock. Meanwhile, FPL T20 2020 is one of those tournaments which are being played after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, many cricket fans will be concentrating on the tournament. Now, let’s focus on the live streaming details of the match.

When to Watch Helsinki CC Vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Helsinki CC Vs FPC Finnish Pakistani CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 30, 2020 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Squads:

Helsinki CC: Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pusthay, Maneesh Chauhan, Faheem Nellancheri, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Rakesh Bhaskar, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Kathik Vurubandi, Amit Singh, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar.

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC: Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Aqib Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Subah Sadaqat, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Muhammad Aqeel, Nadeem Qureshi, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Adil Khan, Kashif Shaukat, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Saif ullah Khan, Saadat Karim, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah.

