GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC will meet Empire CC in the 23rd match of the Finnish Premier League 2020. The match will be played on Wednesday (July 1) at the at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Both the teams have performed well in ongoing tournament and hence, one can witness a tight affair in the forthcoming clash. However, sad news for the fans is that some rain is expected to interfere during the game. Nevertheless, chances of the game being washed out are quite low. Meanwhile, fans, looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of GHG vs ECC match, can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

Empire CC will certainly step in the game with a lot of confidence as they have been invincible in the FPL 2020. They have tasted victory in all the five games they have played. On the other hand, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC will aim to end Empire’s winning streak. Talking about their performance, they have won three out the five games they have played while they experienced in the other two games. Now, let’s look at the streaming and other details of the game.

When to Watch GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Empire CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on July 1, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Empire CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Empire CC, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Muhammad Hassan, Simaranjit Brar, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Ahmad Jaleel, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Zubair Tariq, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Atti Rehman, Javed Jan

Empire CC: Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).