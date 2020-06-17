Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions : Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India

Ludhiana Lions are set to lock horns with Firozpur Falcons in the fifth match of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020. The match will be played on Wednesday (June 17) at the 10-10 sports club ground in Bathinda. Both the sides are playing their second match of the tournament and will look to get better of each other. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Ludhiana Lions vs Firozpur Falcons Bulls clash in Punjab T10 Cricket League, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

Devi Chand will lead the falcons in the forthcoming encounter while Yogesh Kumar will handle the reins of the Ludhiana team. Both the teams consist of several talented districts and state-level players and they will have a great opportunity to leave a mark and get a place in Punjab’s Ranji team or even at the higher level. Also, the ongoing league is the first cricket tournament played in India post the COVID-19 outbreak. Hence, many fans will focus on the tournament. Now, let’s look at streaming and other details of the game.

When to Watch for Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions, Punjab T10 Cricket League (Know Date & Time Details)

Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 take place on June 17 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda and is scheduled to start at 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions, Punjab T10 Cricket League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters available for the Punjab T10 Cricket League. Hence the tournament will not be a televised event. Fans can, however, catch live action on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions, Punjab T10 Cricket League?

Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 will be available for live streaming on FanCode. Fans wishing to watch the game can either download the FanCode app or log in to the FanCode website and catch the live-action. Score updates of the game will be available on many websites like cricketworld.com, cricheroes.com and flashscore.com.

Squads:

Firozpur Falcons - Devi Chand (C), Amanpreet Singh, Taran Jot Gill, Shaib Singh, Varun Kaushal, Kashish Kumar, Pankaj, Sunny Kumar, Balraj Singh, Raghav Setia, Ritish Kumar, Saksham, Lal Singh, Deep Soni

Ludhiana Lions - Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Shahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sewak Pal Singh, Suraj Chadda, Ranjit Rana, Jaspreet Singh, Kamaljeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh

