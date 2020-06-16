Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 09:42 AM IST
A+
A-
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Punjab T10 Cricket League (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Patiala Panthers will face Bathinda Bulls in match 4 of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020. Both sides are playing their second game of the tournament and will hope to do well. The Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls match in Punjab T10 Cricket League will be played on June 16 (Tuesday) at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls clash in Punjab T10 Cricket League, please scroll down for all information. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

The Punjab T10 Cricket League is the first competitive cricket tournament to be staged in India after over three months of frozen sports calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hence all eyes will be on the tournament and players will certainly hope to do well. The Bathinda Bulls will be led by Aman Brar while Samir Kumar will captain the Patiala Panthers.

When to Watch for Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls, Punjab T10 Cricket League (Know Date & Time Details)

The Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 will take place on June 16 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda and is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls, Punjab T10 Cricket League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls match on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters for the Punjab T10 Cricket League tournament.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls, Punjab T10 Cricket League?

But fans can always catch the live action on online platforms. FanCode will be live streaming the Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls match. To watch live matches of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020, viewers can either download the FanCode app or catch it on the website.

Squad:

Patiala Panthers - Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Bishnoi, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar.

Bathinda Bulls - Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bathinda Bulls Patiala Panthers Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls Live Streaming Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls Live Streaming in India Punjab T10 Cricket League Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Punjab T10 Cricket League Live Online Punjab T10 Cricket League Live Streaming Punjab T10 Cricket League Live Streaming in India
You might also like
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST
Cricket

Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST
Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ‘Unrealistic’, Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases
Cricket

Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ‘Unrealistic’, Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases
This Day That Year: When Team India Defeated Pakistan During ICC CWC 2019 by 89 Runs (Watch Video)
Cricket

This Day That Year: When Team India Defeated Pakistan During ICC CWC 2019 by 89 Runs (Watch Video)
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement