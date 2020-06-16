Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India

Patiala Panthers will face Bathinda Bulls in match 4 of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020. Both sides are playing their second game of the tournament and will hope to do well. The Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls match in Punjab T10 Cricket League will be played on June 16 (Tuesday) at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls clash in Punjab T10 Cricket League, please scroll down for all information. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

The Punjab T10 Cricket League is the first competitive cricket tournament to be staged in India after over three months of frozen sports calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hence all eyes will be on the tournament and players will certainly hope to do well. The Bathinda Bulls will be led by Aman Brar while Samir Kumar will captain the Patiala Panthers.

When to Watch for Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls, Punjab T10 Cricket League (Know Date & Time Details)

The Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 will take place on June 16 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda and is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls, Punjab T10 Cricket League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls match on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters for the Punjab T10 Cricket League tournament.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls, Punjab T10 Cricket League?

But fans can always catch the live action on online platforms. FanCode will be live streaming the Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls match. To watch live matches of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020, viewers can either download the FanCode app or catch it on the website.

Squad:

Patiala Panthers - Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Bishnoi, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar.

Bathinda Bulls - Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).