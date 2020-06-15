Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India

Bathinda Bulls will play Moga Mongoose in match 2 of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020. The Punjab T10 Cricket League is the first competitive cricket tournament to be hosted in India since March when the coronavirus pandemic halted the sports calendar for an indefinite period. The Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose will be played at the 10-10 sports club in Bathinda. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other broadcast details for the BBL vs MM clash in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020, should scroll down for all information. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

Aman Brar will be leading the Bathinda Bulls while Simranjeet will captain the Moga Mongoose. Brar is also the frontline bowler for the Bulls and will be assisted by Kamal. Gurmeet Singh and Krishan Kumar are the other players to watch out for the Bulls. For Moga, Gurpreet Singh, Rohit Soni and Abhilash Menon will be the ones to watch out for.

When to Watch for Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose, Punjab T10 Cricket League (Know Date & Time Details)

Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 will take place on June 15 (Monday). The game will be played at the 10-10 Sports Club in Bathinda and is scheduled to be held at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose, Punjab T10 Cricket League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, fans cannot catch the live action of Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose match on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters available for the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 tournament in India.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongooses, Punjab T10 Cricket League?

But fans can still watch the Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose match live on online platforms. FanCode will be live streaming this game and all other matches in the Punjab T10 Cricket League tournament.

Squad:

Bathinda Bulls - Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar.

Moga Mongoose - Simranjeet (C), Rohit Soni, Kuldeep Sharma, Naveen Garg, Karanveer Walia, Nageshwar, Jasbir Singh, Simmu Rathore, Abhilash Menon, Sukhveer Bains, Gurpreet Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Satnam Singh, Rishab Tondon.

