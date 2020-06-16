Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India

Firozpur Falcons will meet Amritsar Alligator in the match 3 of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020. The encounter will be played on Tuesday (June 16) at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda. Both the teams will be playing their first game in the tournament and will aim to make a winning start. The ongoing T10 league is the first cricket tournament which is being played in the country after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, players of both sides will aim to make a mark. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of Falcons vs Alligator match. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

Devi Chand will lead the falcons in the forthcoming encounter while Harmeet Singh will handle the reins of the Amritsar team. Both the sides consist of several districts as well as state-level players and they will have a great opportunity to leave a mark and get a place in Punjab’s Ranji team or even at the higher level. Speaking to the game, let’s look at streaming and other details of the game.

When to Watch for Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator, Punjab T10 Cricket League (Know Date & Time Details)

The Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 take place on June 16 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda and is scheduled to start at 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator, Punjab T10 Cricket League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters available for the Punjab T10 Cricket League. Hence the tournament will not be a televised event. Fans can, however, catch live action on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator, Punjab T10 Cricket League?

The Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 will be available for live streaming on FanCode. Fans wishing to watch the game can either download the FanCode app or log in to the FanCode website and catch the live-action. Score updates of the game will be available on many websites like cricketworld.com, cricheroes, and flashscore.com.

Squads:

Firozpur Falcons - Devi Chand (C), Amanpreet Singh, Taran Jot Gill, Shaib Singh, Varun Kaushal, Kashish Kumar, Pankaj, Sunny Kumar, Balraj Singh, Raghav Setia, Ritish Kumar, Saksham, Lal Singh, Deep Soni

Amritsar Alligator - Harmeet Singh (C), Rahul Lutava, Ishan Arora, Sunny Kumar, Manish Kumar, Rohit, Jasbir Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sudhir Bishnoi, Dimmpy Kumar, Navpreet Navi, Vickyh Kinger, Harinder Benipal, Darminder Sukha

