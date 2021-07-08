Malta and Belgium will face each other in a five-game Twenty-20 series. The 1st and 2nd T20 clashes between Belgium and Malta will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Belgium on July 08, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides will be aiming for a win in the games to take an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for Malta vs Belgium, T20 match live streaming can scroll down below. T20 World Cup 2021 to Kick Off on October 17 in UAE, Final on November 14.

Belgium last played a T20 series in August 2020 so they will be aiming to get their international calendar off to a winning start. Belgium defeated Luxembourg in their last series, remaining undefeated against the opposition. Meanwhile, Malta themselves are playing their first games in 2021 and come into the series in great form having defeated Bulgaria 2-0.

When Is Malta vs Belgium, T20 Clash 2021? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Malta vs Belgium T20 clash will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Belgium on July 08, 2021 (Thursday). The 1st T20 match has a scheduled time of 01:00 pm IST while the 2nd game will also be played on the same day at 06:00 pm (IST) (Indian Standard Time),

Where To Watch Malta vs Belgium, T20 Clash 2021?

The Malta vs Belgium T20 matches won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the five-game T20 series in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Malta vs Belgium, T20 Clash 2021?

Fans can enjoy the Malta vs Belgium T20 matches on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2021 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).