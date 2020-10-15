Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 32nd game of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will have Rohit Sharma’s men pitting their wits against Dinesh Karthik’s men. The last time the two teams met each other was at the start of the IPL 2020 when Rohit Sharma's men walked away with the last laugh. The team had won the match by 49 runs. The Mumbai Indians are placed on number two of the IPL 2020 points table with 10 points in their kitty. Kolkata Knight Riders are on number four of the table with eight points. Now, let's have a look at the 7 important things that you have to know about the fixture. MI vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head

When it comes to the head-to-head record of the game, the two teams have met each other 26 times. Kolkata Knight Riders have won six games and MI has an upper hand winning 20 matches. One of them ended with a draw.

MI vs KKR Key Players

Mumbai Indians would have Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as the key players. Whereas, the Kolkata Knight Riders would have Varun Chakravarthy and Eoin Morgan who could be outstanding performances.

MI vs KKR Mini-Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Eoin Morgan will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Rohit Sharma vs Varun Chakravarthy could be another battle within the main contest.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 32 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 25th between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI vs KKR Match Timings

The Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match 32will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

MI vs KKR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

MI vs KKR Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

KKR Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

