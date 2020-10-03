Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet in the match number 17 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Mumbai and Hyderabad have played four matches each. And interestingly, both have emerged victorious in two matches. The defending champions have registered wins in alternate games this season so far. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to script back to back wins. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be eying the hat-trick of wins. Meanwhile, let’s look at seven crucial things you need to know about the Mumbai vs Hyderabad encounter. MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 17.

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between Mumbai and Hyderabad stands in favour of the latter. In 14 matches, SRH have won seven while six games went in favour of MI. These two have been involved in a tie match as well and in the Super Over Mumbai prevailed.

MI vs SRH Key Players

Jasprit Bumrah is slowly getting back in his groove and he will be one of the key players in the Mumbai camp. Apart from him, all eyes will be on how Rohit Sharma performs following his impressive half-century against Kings XI Punjab. In Hyderabad camp, Priyam Garg will be the one to watch out for. The youngster played a match-winning knock against CSK. Another key player in SRH camp will be the captain David Warner. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for MI vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI vs SRH Mini-Battles

The David Warner vs Jasprit Bumrah could resume in the MI vs SRH. Will be interring to see who does the better. Rohit Sharma vs Rashid Khan could be the another mini-battler to watch out for.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 17 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2020 match 17 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 17.

MI vs SRH Match Timings

The MI vs SRH will be an afternoon clash. The Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match 17 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 02:00 pm.

MI vs SRH Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

MI vs SRH Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

