Mumbai, March 12: The WPL is about to reach the finals, which will take place on Sunday, March 15. Here, we will take a look at the highest run-getters of WPL 2025 so far.
1. Nat Sciver-Brunt
All-rounder Brunt has been one of the most important players for the Mumbai Indians. She is so far the highest run-getter in this WPL. In 7 matches, she has scored 347 runs at an average of 69.40. Ellyse Perry Admits Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Poor Performance After Missing WPL 2025 Playoffs, Says ‘Been a Tricky Season for RCB’.
2. Ellyse Perry
Perry has been the backbone of RCB's batting lineup. In seven matches, she scored 323 runs at an extraordinary average of 80.75. She is the second highest run-getter of this WPL so far.
3. Shafali Verma
Star Indian batter and Delhi Captials batting sensation Shafali Varma has been one of the key factors in the Captials' success this season. In 8 matches, she has scored 300 runs with an average of 42.86. She is the third highest run getter in this WPL so far.
4. Meg Lanning
Alongside Shafali, Lanning has also played well throughout the season. In 8 matches, she has scored 263 runs at an average of 37.57. She is the fourth highest run getter in this WPL so far. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 11-Run Victory Over Mumbai Indians Sends Delhi Capitals to Final.
5. Ashleigh Gardner
Gardner has been the go-to batter for the Gujarat Giants this season. In 8 matches, she has scored 235 runs with an average of 33.57. She is fifth highest run getting of this WPL so far.