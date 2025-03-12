Mumbai, March 12: The WPL is about to reach the finals, which will take place on Sunday, March 15. Here, we will take a look at the highest run-getters of WPL 2025 so far.

1. Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt (Photo Credit: X/@mipaltan)

All-rounder Brunt has been one of the most important players for the Mumbai Indians. She is so far the highest run-getter in this WPL. In 7 matches, she has scored 347 runs at an average of 69.40. Ellyse Perry Admits Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Poor Performance After Missing WPL 2025 Playoffs, Says ‘Been a Tricky Season for RCB’.

2. Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry. (Picture: X/@wplt20)

Perry has been the backbone of RCB's batting lineup. In seven matches, she scored 323 runs at an extraordinary average of 80.75. She is the second highest run-getter of this WPL so far.

3. Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma in action. (Photo- WPL X/@wplt20)

Star Indian batter and Delhi Captials batting sensation Shafali Varma has been one of the key factors in the Captials' success this season. In 8 matches, she has scored 300 runs with an average of 42.86. She is the third highest run getter in this WPL so far.

4. Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning (Photo Credit: X/@JioCinema)

Alongside Shafali, Lanning has also played well throughout the season. In 8 matches, she has scored 263 runs at an average of 37.57. She is the fourth highest run getter in this WPL so far. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 11-Run Victory Over Mumbai Indians Sends Delhi Capitals to Final.

5. Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner. (Photo credits: X/@wplt20)

Gardner has been the go-to batter for the Gujarat Giants this season. In 8 matches, she has scored 235 runs with an average of 33.57. She is fifth highest run getting of this WPL so far.