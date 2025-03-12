MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Champions of the inaugural season, Mumbai Indians finished second in the Women's Premier League Season 3 points table, and they now get to play third-placed Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2025 Eliminator game. The winner of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminitaor will play first-placed Delhi Capitals, who have already qualified for the finale. The eliminator between MI-W and GG-W will take place on March 13, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), making it a home game for Mumbai Indians. WPL 2025 Eliminator and Final Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for Women's Premier League Playoff Matches?.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians could have finished at the top spot if they only won their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But, RCB-W who were having otherwise a bad season, halted MI-W 's hope for a top position and direct ticket to the final. Gujarat Giants also had a good chance to win big in their last game, improve NRR, and finish at the top berth, but they lost to MI-W, and now they are set to face them again.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney (GG-W), Yastika Bhatia (MI-W)

Batters: Harleen Deol (GG-W)

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Deandra Dottin (GG-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Amanjot Kaur (MI-W)

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail (MI-W)

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Hayley Matthews (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc) A Look at Top Five Run-Getters of Women's Premier League 2025: From Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, Check Full List.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney (GG-W), Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Deandra Dottin (GG-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Amanjot Kaur (MI-W), Shabnim Ismail (MI-W)

