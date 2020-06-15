Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)

Mohammad Hafeez has questioned Virat Kohli and men for losing their CWC 2019 match between India and England. India had lost the game by 31 runs and with this Pakistan got thrown out of the tournament. Hafeez in an interview said that he didn’t see match-winning intent from India’s side and at the end of the day it was the sport who lost. During an interview, Hafeez further said that it was the mistakes of the Pakistani team that they could not qualify in the further rounds of the tournament. Earlier Ben Stokes had also questioned team India for their intent during the game. MS Dhoni Lacked Intent During India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Claims Ben Stokes in his Book.

He further said that he doesn’t hold India responsible for Pakistan’s ouster and as a fan he feels bad for the sport. “The encounter factor was missing where both teams were playing to win. The mistakes we made, we failed to tick a few boxes in the 2019 World Cup. But as a fan, that is my opinion about that game," he said. Many cricketers had slammed Team India for the loss and blamed the Men in Blue for the ouster of the Pakistani Cricket Team.

Ben Stokes in his book mentioned low intent by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav during the run chase. India was chasing a total of 337 runs and said that the former Indian captain came on the pitch when the Men in Blue needed 11 runs per over. Dhoni being a world-class player relied more on singles than sixes. For Team India Rohit Sharma had scored the highest runs making 102 from 109 deliveries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).