Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire with the ball in the KKR vs RCB match and fans couldn’t stop praising him. RCB fans showered praise on the pacer for his excellent spell after he removed three KKR batsmen and bowled two maiden overs to put KKR in command in the IPL 2020 match. Siraj came to bowl the second over and struck immediately with his third delivery when Rahul Tripathi edged a ball moving away from him straight o AB de Villiers behind. Nitish Rana was out the next ball and Siraj returned an over later to dismiss Tom Banton. Fans and Twitterati praised him with funny memes. KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Siraj made his return to the playing XI replacing Shahbaz Ahmed. He was introduced in the second over after Chris Morris bowled a terrific first over. He struck in his third delivery and had Tripathi caught behind. Nitish Rana came to the crease and Siraj sent him back with an excellent in-nipper removing the off-stump and leaving KKR on 2/3. Navdeep Saini came into the attack and struck the very next over. He removed Gill before Siraj returned and dismissed Banton.

Mohammed Siraj Scripts History

RECORD: Mohammed Siraj becomes the FIRST bower to bowl TWO MAIDEN OVERS in an IPL match. #IPL2020 #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 21, 2020

Take a Bow Mohammed Siraj

Take a bow, Mohammed Siraj! 2️⃣ Maiden Wickets! You've just made history!🔥🔥 One of the best ever spells in Dream11 IPL history!#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #KKRvRCB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 21, 2020

RCB Fans Watching Mohammed Siraj Bowling

Mohammed Siraj to Everyone

Mohammed Siraj to His Haters

Lord Siraj After RCB vs KKR Match

Every Other IPL Teams Watching Mohammed Siraj Bowl

Usual Boring Dinda Academy Tweet

Dinda right now about Siraj... pic.twitter.com/L7SUGyqWX4 — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) October 21, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans to Mohammed Siraj

KKR Batsmen vs Siraj

Kkr Batsmans Siraj mams pic.twitter.com/zIJVKHvD5H — RCB KANDA (@kandaknd) October 21, 2020

Banton, who had smashed a six off Saini in the last ball of the previous over, was out three deliveries later. Siraj bowled consistently on the same line and after two dot balls, Banton tried to play a scoring shot and edged to De Villiers leaving KKR rattling at 14/4 at the end of 4 overs.

Meanwhile, KKR find themselves fighting to survive after opting to bat first. They lost their top order within the first four overs and Dinesh Karthik soon followed four overs later. Yuzvendra Chahal continued the good work and trapped Karthik before also foxing Pat Cummins with a wide legbreak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).