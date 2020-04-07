Mohsin Khan Slams Babar Azam Led Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘8 in Playing XI Don’t Meet Required Fitness Standards’

Mohsin Khan Slams the Fitness Standards Of Pakistani Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty & Twitter)

Mohsin Khan has slammed the fitness stands of the Babar Azam led Pakistani cricket team and said that the fielding standards of the team are quite bad. During an interview, Khan went on to say that eight players of eleven do not meet the required fielding standards. For a while, now any players including Shoaib Akhtar have raised questions on the fielding standards of the team and former Pakistani batsman Mohsin Khan also joined the bandwagon. Since their loss against India during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the team has been under the scanner and has been poked at for their fitness. Umar Akmal Takes Off Shirt and Asks Trainers ‘Batayein Charbee Kahan Hai’ After Failing Fitness Test

In an interview, he said that the key players of the team itself do not meet the required fitness standards. “Opening has always been an issue for Pakistan,” Mohsin told Daily Express. “Sharjeel Khan is a talented player. His fitness should not be a major concern because I think eight players in Pakistan’s playing eleven don’t meet the required standards so it does not make much of a difference,” he added.

He also went on to say that there is a lack of accountability in the team especially when it comes to Misbah Ul Haq. While questioning the coach he said, “Who will you hold responsible when the head coach fields a side which he had selected himself?” Khan also went on to say that he was expecting better decisions to be taken at least with the Pakistani Cricket Board when Imran Khan went on to become the Prime Minister of the nation. However, despite this, there has been no change in the team’s performance.