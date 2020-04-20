MS Dhoni Fans Agitated As BCCI Shares Video of Wicket-Keeping Drill for 'Budding Wicket-Keepers' by R Sridhar, Fielding Coach Nominates Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Others; Ignores MSD

R Sridhar and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter / Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on sporting events all around the world, members of cricket fraternity have become quite busy on social media and are constantly updating fans with their daily-life activities. Recently, the official Twitter account of BCCI also shared a video in which India’s fielding coach R Sridhar can be seen showcasing some practice drills for the budding wicket-keepers and also nominated many other known Indian wicket-keepers to post a video of one such practice drill. However, he didn’t nominate the nation’s most-successful wicket-keeper MS Dhoni and the fans slammed the Indian fielding coach for ignoring the World-Cup winning captain. Ziva Dhoni Enjoys Bike Ride With Papa MS Dhoni, Mom Sakshi Says, ‘Two Kids Playing Here’ (Watch Video).

In the video shared by BCCI, Sridhar nominated as many as five wicket-keeping drills for the young cricketers which one can practice at any part of his house. At the conclusion of the clip, he nominated KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik and KS Bharat to share one such wicket-keeping drill with the fans.

Watch Video:

All these names Sridhar took are around the current Indian team. However, one noticeable name which was missing was MS Dhoni. The Ranchi-born cricketer is a formidable force behind the stumps and is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers ever. In fact, he has effected 829 dismissals behind the timbers which are third-most for any player in international cricket. So, his omission certainly agitated a lot of fans and below, we’ll look at how they reacted.

Fans Irked!!

Dhoni no more needed any challenges......No one can compete Dhoni as coach @coach_rsridhar himself not be comparable to challenge dhoni........... — DEVENDRA REDDY (@vs_devendra) April 20, 2020

Someone is Missing!!

Where is MS Dhoni?

Sir as a cricket is our Heart from the childhood days till now we loved cricket but why @BCCI and all official lack to name #MSDhoni ? Just tell do you think you have done right not including him #Sir ? Sorry but It's hurt !#MSDhoni respect you sir. — Umesh Pandey (@Umeshinno) April 20, 2020

Surprised Reactions!!

Dhoni????????😳 — Niirav Vaishnav (@Niiravvaishnav) April 20, 2020

Fans Want Reasons!!

Why haven't the coach nominated @msdhoni? Any particular reason???? — Ankit Modi (@AnkitModi007) April 20, 2020

Why??

You left out MS Dhoni. — Partha De Sarkar (@ha_sarkar) April 20, 2020

MS Dhoni, who took a long sabbatical from the game after the 2019 World Cup, was set to get back in action with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely are fans are unlikely to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza.