MS Dhoni Has ‘Lot of Cricket Left in Him, Will Answer Questions With Bat’, Says CSK Teammate Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Speculations over MS Dhoni’s future have already been rounds ever since the former Indian captain opted for a two-month break post the 2019 ICC World Cup heartbreak against New Zealand. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was supposed to return to cricket with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but with the getting postponed twice due to coronavirus pandemic, debates around Dhoni’s future has raged in recent times. His former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina, however, feels that a lot of cricket is left in captain cool. Shedding a light on the three-time IPL winning captain’s preparation ahead of IPL 2020, Raina revealed that not only was Dhoni fit but also innovative in his preparation. Suresh Raina Hits Out at National Selectors, Says ‘They Should Have Taken More Responsibility Towards Senior Players’.

Dhoni has been on a self-imposed exile from cricket since India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup in June last year following an 18-run semi-final defeat to New Zealand. The selectors had also claimed that they had looked past Dhoni and was looking to groom Rishabh Pant as India’s next wicket-keeper. But according to Raina, Dhoni’s time isn’t over yet. The veteran India cricketer mentioned how Dhoni had shown no signs of slowing down and looked in terrific form at the CSK camp in Chennai just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Candid Picture With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni From 2019 World Cup.

“I was joined by [Ambati] Rayudu, [Murali] Vijay and all in the fitness camp. Then Mahi bhai joined us. If you ask me I think he was striking the ball pretty well and the bat flow seemed quite good. He never looked better,” Raina in an Instagram Live session with SportsTak. Recalling Dhoni’s whirlwind 123 off just 91 deliveries in a practice match during the camp ahead of IPL 2020, Raina said that the Dhoni the finisher still had a lot left in him.

“He still has a lot of cricket left in him. It would be best if he answers this question with his bat,” Raina added. “He was trying to be innovative with his shots and kept changing his game depending on whether he was facing a spinner or a pacer. We played practice games and those sixes were as big as they were before.”

He is already 38, but Raina feels Dhoni still shows no signs of slowing down and ageing. “That particular evening, he was batting for three hours in that Chennai heat. The lights came on, and yet he was going on,” said Raina, who has been part of the CSK franchise ever since the inception of the IPL.

“His body is not showing signs of any ageing. If you ask me, Mahi bhai is batting brilliantly,” said Raina who won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni’s leadership. He was looking different and was trying to do something different every single time, be it with his focus or his running between the wickets. People will surely get to know when he starts to play.”

Both Dhoni and Raina have been part of the CSK camp since the inaugural edition of the IPL and have won three titles with the men in yellow in 12 season of the cash-rich tournament. Meanwhile, the IPL is likely to be postponed to a further date with the Prime Minister declaring that the nationwide lockdown will be extended from April 14 to May 3.