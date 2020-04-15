Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Candid Picture With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni From 2019 World Cup, Captions it ‘Old Best Memories in Cricket’

Yuzvedra Chahal With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yuzvendra Chahal might not be able to showcase his on-field blitzes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Indian leg-spinner somehow manages to be in the news. During the self-quarantine, the Haryana-born cricketer has been quite active on social media and his hilarious TikTok videos are the talk of the town. Recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler shared a picture on Instagram with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and called it his best memories in cricket. It was a candid snap from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where he seems to like having a fun conversation with Dhoni while Kohli, just like his leadership, is in the upfront. Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Frustration Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says 'Can’t Take It Anymore.'

“Old best memories In Cricket (bat and ball emoji),” read the caption of the snap shared by Chahal on the picture-sharing website. The 29-year old is certainly one of the most animated and personality in the Indian team and hence, is always in the headlines in the micro-blogging website. On many previous occasions, Chahal has lauded Dhoni for his advice behind the stumps which makes the bowlers’ job easy. While, he has played a lot of cricket with Kohli both in the Indian team and in the IPL and seems like sharing a great bond with him too. IPL 2020 Postponed Indefinitely, BCCI Informs Franchises.

Meanwhile, dark clouds are looming over the start of Indian Premier League (2020). The gala T20 tournament, which was scheduled to get underway on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely after the coronavirus lockdown in India was extended till May 3. Well, the chances of the tournament getting started are very thin and it seems like fans will not be able to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza.