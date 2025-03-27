MS Dhoni, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has played a key role for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Since he retired from international cricket, there have been constant talks about MS Dhoni's IPL future. Recently, Dhoni opened up about his future in the cash-rich league. The legendary cricketer expressed his deep bond with the Chennai-based franchise and stated that he can continue playing for the franchise as long as he wants, "even if he is in a wheelchair." However, he didn't reveal his availability for the next season. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MS Dhoni Talks About His Retirement from IPL

"Even if I am on Chair, they will be like, don't worry, you play!" @msdhoni on his long journey with CSK and the trust the franchise has always placed in him 🫣 What are your thoughts? 🧐#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvRCB | FRI, 28th MAR at 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1… pic.twitter.com/VR7kioy01B — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 27, 2025

