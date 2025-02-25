Former India national cricket team World Cup-winning captain and current IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni is set to be back in action from March 23, when CSK begins their Indian Premier League 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Now, ahead of the start of IPL 2025, some interesting news is reported about Dhoni. As reported by the New Indian Express, the 43-year-old is set to use bats of lighter weight in IPL 2025. The news is a surprise for many as Dhoni has been a user of heaviest bats during his playing days. MS Dhoni Practices Power-Hitting! Former CSK Captain Seen Training at Chepauk Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

The legendary wicket-keeper batsman used to play with bats weighing around 1250-1300 grams, which is regarded as one of the heaviest in cricket. But now, quoting the source, the report stated, "four bats have been delivered to Dhoni recently by Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt. Ltd., the cricket equipment company from Meerut". It has also been reported that each of these bats weigh around 1230 grams, but are of the same shape that MS Dhoni uses. The "Thala" of CSK or rather Indian cricket using lighter bats is surely a surprise for many, and it would be interesting to see if the once best finisher still manages to have the same strokes with the new bat, which have a reduced weight by at least 10-20 grams. CSK IPL 2025 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

MS Dhoni, the five-time IPL champion, a World Cup winner, and the player associated with CSK since its inception, had been retained by CSK as an "uncapped player" after an old rule was imposed back in the IPL. The No. 7 has been training in the indoor facilities of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association and will join the CSK training camps ahead of the IPL 2025. As per reports, CSK won't be able to start the camp before March 10, as BCCI has strictly mentioned that the Chennai stadium cannot be used before March 9.

