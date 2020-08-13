After a long wait, IPL 2020 finally has received a green light to go ahead later this year. The cash-rich league will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September onwards. Ahead of the start of the new edition, SOP’s have been issued to each franchise to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Amid this, several teams have started their preparations for the upcoming season and players are undergoing COVID-19 tests. Ahead of IPL 2020, KXIP Batsman Karun Nair Recovers From COVID-19.

According to a recent report from The Times of India, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup, has given his COVID test sample on Wednesday. Along with the former Indian captain, CSK team-mate Monu Kumar has also given his sample. IPL 2021 Players Auction: BCCI Could Scrap Mega Auction Featuring MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Others.

A senior executive of MicroPraxis Labs, a part of Guru Nanak Hospital and Research centre authorised to conduct RT-PCR tests for Covid-19, confirmed to TOI that they took the CSK skipper's sample from his farmhouse in Ranchi on Wednesday.

‘A team of our lab staff was sent to Dhoni’s farmhouse in Simlaiya area to collect the samples of the two cricketers around 2pm. The samples have been sent for testing and the result will be known on Thursday,’ the senior executive said. The test results for both the players are expected to come out on Thursday.

If MS Dhoni and Monu Kumar are tested negative they will soon join the Chennai Super Kings squad who are preparing for their departure to UAE for the upcoming IPL season. As per the protocols issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), two negative tests are mandatory for each player before the franchises reach UAE.

