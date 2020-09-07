MS Dhoni has been a king of witty one-liners and now with the IPL 2020 inching closer, the fans are expecting a lot more from him. However, here was the first treat for MS Dhoni fans. It was during the practice session of the Chennai Super Kings that MS Dhoni unleashed his witty side and was heard saying, “DRS le lenge, chinta mat kar,” during the nets session. MS Dhoni and team are all set to face their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on September 19, 2020. This would be the first match of the Indian Premier League 13 which will happen in UAE. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Talking about the nets of Chennai Super Kings, players like Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson and others were seen sweating it out in the nets. While the batsmen like MS Dhoni and Shane Watson were seen hitting tall sixes, here was the captain of the team who said, “DRS le lenge, chinta mat kar.” This line was caught by the fans and the video went viral. The clip was shared by the official account of the Chennai Super Kings. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram #StartTheWhistles #Yellove #WhistlePodu A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 6, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Here are a few other pictures from the nets

Kedar Jadhav

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings has a couple of pullouts from the team ahead of the IPL 2020. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have chosen to remain away from the tournament due to personal reasons. The fans were quite disappointed with the two key players missing out on the tournament.

