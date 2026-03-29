MI won by six wickets and thus pulled off their highest ever run-chase in IPL history. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton provided MI a perfect platform for this chase, adding 148 runs for the first wicket, while others went about easy business. KKR looked completely out of the contest, with none of the bowlers really making an impact. KKR did not utilise Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy's ineffectiveness is becoming a major problem.
OUT! Ryan Rickelton goes back to the dressing room. An unfortunate run-out for Rickelton, who finds himself short of the crease, with the bowler coming in front of him while trying to get back to the non-strikers' end. Once again, Anukul Roy should be credited with the wicket.
OUT! Kartik Tyagi finally gets his first wicket, and Suryakumar Kumar Yadav's small knock comes to an end. Yadav went for the pull, but could only find Rinjku Singh at deep mid-wicket, inches away from the rope.
OUT! Finally, a wicket for KKR, and it is substitute fielder Ankul Roy, who should be credited for Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Vaibhav Arora gets his first wicket and does not celebrate. Clearly, KKR are down and out of the match, despite scoring 220. Much like RCB last evening, MI too are making a mockery of this record-chase.
FIFTY! After Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton has managed to hit his half-century. Rickelton's fifty came off 24 balls, which included two fours and six sixes, while adding 100 runs with Sharma in merely 49 balls.
KKR's bowling has been rendered completely useless here, with pacers and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy looking pedestrian. Rohit Sharma, in particular, has showcased his prime form, scoring a 23-ball half-century, which includes 3 fours and five sixes.
After a silent first few overs, the third over announced the arrival of MI batters, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton scoring 19 runs off Vaibhav Arora's second over. KKR are already paper-thin in the pace department, given their injuries to key bowlers.
Given MI's powerhouse line-up, this total should be a gettable one. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton will look to provide the team a solid yet steady start. Kolkata Knight Riders will bank on their pacers to make use of the new ball, with spinners stacked up in the attack.
Vice-captain Rinku Singh played a solid cameo, scoring 33 off 21 balls, which sees KKR end their score on 220/4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane scored 51 and 67, respectively, for KKR. For MI, Shardul Thakur stood out, picking three wickets. This will be a record chase for MI if they do achieve it.
FIFTY! A stellar knock from Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Raghuvanshi hits his half-century off 28 balls, which include 6 fours and 2 sixes. Rahguvanshi has also added 50 runs with Rinku Singh, which took 23 balls.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Updates Online: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium. You can find Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here. This match marks a historic milestone for the hosts, as the Mumbai Indians become the first franchise in world cricket to play 300 T20 matches. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs KKR IPL 2026.
Mumbai will be without the services of overseas duo Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner for this opener, as both have been granted extended leave for personal reasons. In their absence, South African Ryan Rickelton and Singaporean powerhouse Tim David are expected to bolster the middle order.
KKR face more pressing concerns in their bowling department. Injuries have ruled out Indian pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, while Bangladeshi veteran Mustafizur Rahman was not cleared to participate. The visitors will rely heavily on their world-class spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy to contain Mumbai's explosive batting line-up. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.
Squads
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Danish Malewar, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Raj Angad Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Singh, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Blessing Muzarabani, Prashant Solanki.