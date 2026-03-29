Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Updates Online: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium. You can find Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here. This match marks a historic milestone for the hosts, as the Mumbai Indians become the first franchise in world cricket to play 300 T20 matches. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs KKR IPL 2026.

Mumbai will be without the services of overseas duo Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner for this opener, as both have been granted extended leave for personal reasons. In their absence, South African Ryan Rickelton and Singaporean powerhouse Tim David are expected to bolster the middle order.

KKR face more pressing concerns in their bowling department. Injuries have ruled out Indian pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, while Bangladeshi veteran Mustafizur Rahman was not cleared to participate. The visitors will rely heavily on their world-class spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy to contain Mumbai's explosive batting line-up. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Danish Malewar, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Raj Angad Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Singh, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Blessing Muzarabani, Prashant Solanki.