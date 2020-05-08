Mushfiqur Rahim Believes Bangladesh Can Enter Top-Six in Tests

Mushfiqur Rahim (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Dhaka, May 8: Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim feels his team is more than capable of entering the top-six in the longest format. He also rued the fact that despite having talented players in the team they somehow under-achieved in the last two decades. Mushfiqur also raised concerns over Bangladesh's form in foreign conditions. He expressed his satisfaction over the team's show at home but urged the team to produce similar level of performances overseas as well.

"I truly believe that there is much more to be achieved as a team. Despite having talented players, we have not been able to achieve that in the last 20 years. But our performance have been going up on home soil" Mushfiqur was quoted as saying by bdcrictime.com. Mushfiqur Rahim In a Video Message Advises Fans to Take Necessary Preventive Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

"Our main concern is to do well outside the country. There are many big challenges ahead. The Test Championship is also a big challenge for us. We have the ability to come in the top-six in Tests."

Bangladesh are currently placed at the last spot in the World Test Championship table. They have played two series so far and lost all three matches to be rock-bottom in the nine-team championship. Bangladesh, alongwith West Indies, are the only two teams who are yet to open their Test championship account.