Mushfiqur Rahim In a Video Message Advises Fans to Take Necessary Preventive Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mushfiqur Rahim's Message on Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Facebook/Mushfiqur Rahim)

Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill as people have been urged to stay inside their houses and take all the necessary preventive procedures to stop the rapid spread of the pandemic. COVID-19 has affected sporting competitions across the globe as many of them have been either postponed or suspended and sports star have come ahead and spoke out about the situation. The latest sportsperson to make people aware of the epidemic is Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim as he has urged fans to follow the health advisory. Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajinkya Rahane Asks People to ‘Stay Strong’ Refrain From ‘Stepping Out of House’ in Video Message to Create Awareness.

Mushfiqur Rahim posted a video on his official Facebook channel where he advised people to take all the required precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus outbreak. ‘Most countries in the world now fighting with coronavirus. More than two million people in the world have been infected while Bangladesh also has recorded some cases of it and one person has died. Two things are very important for preventing coronavirus. First is personal cleanliness, so please wash your hands frequently and the second is social distancing which must be maintained.’ He said. Bangladesh Cricket Board Hopes to Rope In Sanjay Bangar As Team’s Batting Consultant for Tests.

See Full Video

The cricketer spoke further about avoid gathering in large numbers to minimize the spread of the epidemic as he said ‘Avoid Gathering if not urgent. I am requesting my brothers and sisters, who come from abroad, please stay in home isolation for at least 14 days. Be aware of fake news and don't listen to rumours. Even I'm not getting out, stay healthy and help others to stay healthy. '

Many cricketing starts around the world such as Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar have urged people to follow the health advisory and take all the necessary safety procedures. As per reports, over 200,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 across the world and more than 8,000 have lost their lives.