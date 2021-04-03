Namibia will play Uganda in the first T20I of the three-match series. The Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I match will be played at the Wanderers Sports Ground in Windhoek on April 03 (Saturday). Both teams will be playing their first international match in over a year. Uganda played Qatar in a three-match T20I series in February last year. Namibia’s last match came against UAE in January last year. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for how to watch the live streaming online, live telecast and other match details for the Namibia vs Uganda match should scroll down for all relevant information. Kevin Pietersen Wants Cricket Boards to Not Schedule International Games During IPL.

Both teams enter this T20I series on the back of defeats. Uganda were beaten 2-1 by Qatar in their last T20I series while Namibia finished fourth in a United States Tri-Nation series. These two teams last met during the ICC World Twenty20 qualifiers in 2019 where Namibia beat Uganda by 42 runs. Ravindra Jadeja Meets MS Dhoni During CSK Ad Shoot, Says ‘Excitement Same As 2009’.

Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 match will be played at the Wanderers Sports Ground in Windhoek on April 03 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, live telecast for the Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I match will not be available in India. But fans watch the game live online or follow the social media pages of both teams involved to keep themselves updated with match live scores.

Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans looking to watch the Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I match live can follow the live-action on the official Facebook page of Cricket Namibia. Live score updates for the game will also be available on the ICC official website.

Squads

Namibia – Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Nguptia, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda – Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Jonathan Sebanja, Trevor Bukenya, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa.

