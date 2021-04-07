After the completion of the T20I series, Namibia and Uganda will face each other in the One-Day International series. The 1st ODI will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek in Namibia on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams will be looking to start the series on a winning note. Meanwhile, fans searching for NAM vs UGA 1st ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Kevin Pietersen Wants Cricket Boards to Not Schedule International Games During IPL.

Hosts Namibia were the dominant team in the T20I series, winning it 3-0, and will be aiming to replicate that feat in the 50-over format as well. Meanwhile, Uganda, who had a difficult time in the shorter format will be hopeful of displaying better character in the ODIs and start the series with a win.

When is Namibia vs Uganda 1st ODI 2021 (Know Schedule, Date and Time)?

Namibia vs Uganda 1st ODI 2021 match will be played at the Wanderers Sports Ground in Windhoek, Namibia on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Namibia vs Uganda 1st ODI 2021 in India on TV?

Unfortunately, live telecast for Namibia vs Uganda 1st ODI match will not be available in India. But fans watch the game live online or follow the social media pages of both teams involved to keep themselves updated with match live scores.

How To Get Namibia vs Uganda 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans looking to watch Namibia vs Uganda 1st ODI match live can follow the live-action on FanCode. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee to get watch live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website. The official Facebook page of Cricket Namibia is also likely to provide the streaming of the game. Live score updates for the game will also be available on the ICC official website.

Namibia Squad: Jean- Pierre Kotze, Michau du-Preez, Merwe Erasmus (C), Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock,Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Ngupita, Dewald Nell, Michael van Lingen.

Uganda Squad: Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Trevor Bukenya, Henry Senyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja, Saud Islam, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Frank Nsubuga, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Gerald Mubiru.

