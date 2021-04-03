Uganda will kick off their tour of Namibia as the two teams face each other in the opening T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia on April 3, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be looking for a positive start to the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for Namibia vs Uganda, 1st T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Kevin Pietersen Wants Cricket Boards to Not Schedule International Games During IPL.

This will be the first game for both cricketing nations following a long break amid the coronavirus pandemic. Uganda played Qatar in a three-game T20I series in February last year while Namibia’s last outing on the field was in January of last year against the United Arab Emirates. The two teams recently met during the ICC World Twenty-20 2019 Qualifiers and it was Namibia who came out on top by 19 runs.

When is Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 (Know Schedule, Date and Time)?

Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 match will be played at the Wanderers Sports Ground in Windhoek, Namibia on April 03, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 in India on TV?

Unfortunately, live telecast for Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I match will not be available in India. But fans watch the game live online or follow the social media pages of both teams involved to keep themselves updated with match live scores.

How To Get Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans looking to watch Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I match live can follow the live-action on FanCode. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee to get watch live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website. The official Facebook page of Cricket Namibia is also likely to provide the streaming of the game. Live score updates for the game will also be available on the ICC official website.

Namibia Squad: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Nguptia, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda Squad: Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Jonathan Sebanja, Trevor Bukenya, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa.

