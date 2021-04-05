Namibia would like to clean sweep the series 3-0 as they take on Uganda in the third and final T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday (April 5). Namibia must be high on confidence, having defeated Uganda by 21 runs in a rain-curtailed encounter earlier in the day. After posting 134-6 while batting first, Namibia reduced Uganda to 65-5 before the heaven gates were opened. With no other play taking place, Namibia, on the virtue of being ahead in the contest, were declared winners through the Duckworth Lewis system. Kevin Pietersen Wants Cricket Boards to Not Schedule International Games During IPL.

With rain continuing to play the spoilsport, the final game is under the threat of being washed out. However, both sides must gear up as the encounter might take place with the revised playing conditions. Toss will indeed play a significant role in the wet outfield as defending a total won’t be easy here. However, Namibia would be ready to accept any challenge after dominating the first two games. On the other hand, Uganda need to put up a better show to get a solitary victory. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the NAM vs UGA match.

When is Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I 2021 (Know Schedule, Date and Time)?

Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I 2021 match will be played at the Wanderers Sports Ground in Windhoek, Namibia on April 05, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I 2021 in India on TV?

Unfortunately, live telecast for Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I match will not be available in India. But fans watch the game live online or follow the social media pages of both teams involved to keep themselves updated with match live scores.

How To Get Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans looking to watch Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I match live can follow the live-action on FanCode. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee to get watch live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website. The official Facebook page of Cricket Namibia is also likely to provide the streaming of the game. Live score updates for the game will also be available on the ICC official website.

Namibia Squad: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Nguptia, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda Squad: Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Jonathan Sebanja, Trevor Bukenya, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).