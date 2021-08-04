India and England resume their rivalry as the two sides face each other in a five-match Test series. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham and will start from August 04, 2021 (Wednesday) onwards. Both teams will be aiming for a winning start in the longer format. Meanwhile, we bring you ENG vs IND 1st Test live score updates and commentary along with all the action. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online Details.

India have had an upper hand over England in recent encounters as the Virat Kohli-led side have won three f their last five games against the Three Lions with all the victories coming in successive matches earlier this year. However, India suffered a 4-1 defeat to England in the last Test series on away soil. India vs England 1st Test 2021, Nottingham Weather Report.

This series will also mark the start of the new cycle of the World Test Championship. India made it to the final of the tournament last time around while England fell short in the end after defeats to Virat Kohli’s men. Both teams will have hopes of being in the finals and will aim to record an early win and register themselves on the table.

The match will also see some senior stars return for India after several were rested for the tour of Sri Lanka with Virat Kohli once again leading the side. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will be unavailable for England after his decision to take a break from cricket and he has been replaced by Craig Overton in the squad.