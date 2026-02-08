New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 4

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its opening weekend as New Zealand face Afghanistan today, Sunday, 8 February. The Match 4 fixture, held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, marks the beginning of Group D action, a group frequently referred to as the tournament's "Group of Death." ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Both sides enter the competition with high stakes. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, are looking to maintain their consistent record in ICC events, while Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan side aims to build on their historic semi-final run from the 2024 edition.

Where to Watch NZ vs AFG Live Streaming and On TV in India

In India, the JioStar network holds the exclusive rights to the tournament. Fans can access the match through several digital and linear options, with a focus on regional accessibility. List of Hat-Tricks in T20 World Cup History As Romario Shepherd Takes Three in a Row During WI vs SCO.

Platform Channel / App Language Options Linear TV Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Digital Streaming JioHotstar (App & Website) Multiple feeds including Vertical mobile view Radio All India Radio (AIR) Live Audio Commentary

For mobile users, JioHotstar is offering a "Vertical Feed" specifically designed for phone screens. Additionally, viewers can use the "Multi-cam" feature to switch between different vantage points, such as stump cameras and hero-cam tracking.

T20 World Cup 2026 NZ vs AFG Broadcast Information- Global

For fans outside of India, the ICC has partnered with various regional broadcasters to ensure global coverage.

Afghanistan: Live coverage is available on Lemar TV.

New Zealand: Fans can tune in via Sky Sport.

Pakistan: The match is broadcast on PTV Sports and streamed via Tamasha.

UK: Available on Sky Sports Cricket; radio coverage on the BBC.

USA & Canada: Live on Willow TV.

Rest of the World: In territories without a broadcast partner, the match is streamed live and free on ICC.tv. The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium is historically known for its spin-friendly nature. This likely favours the Afghan side, which boasts a world-class spin trio in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad. Is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Free Live Telecast Available on DD Sports? New Zealand have prepared for these conditions by including three frontline spinners, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell, in their squad. The morning start time (11:00 AM) means dew will not be a factor, but the intense Chennai heat and humidity could test the fitness of both teams during the second innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).