New Zealand vs UAE Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 11
Viewers’ guide for the Group D encounter between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates in Chennai, including television channels, digital platforms, and match timings for global audiences.
New Zealand National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its opening week today, Tuesday, 10 February, with a significant Group D clash as New Zealand face the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The match is being held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a venue renowned for its spin-friendly conditions. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
New Zealand enter the contest with momentum after a convincing five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their opener. For the UAE, this match represents their tournament debut and a high-stakes opportunity to test themselves against a top-tier Full Member nation. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
NZ vs UAE Live Streaming and Telecast Guide
Broadcasting for the 2026 edition is handled by a network of regional partners. Below is the breakdown of where to watch Match 11 live:
|Region
|TV Channel
|Digital Streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (App & Web)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Sky Go / Sky Sport Now
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket
|NOW / Sky Go
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|Rest of World
|Local Partners
|ICC.tv (Select territories)
The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as Chepauk, is historically a "rank turner." Spinners like New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are expected to play a decisive role.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).