Few days ago, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman took to his official Twitter account and announced that he’ll be sharing appreciation post for his former teammates who inspired him during his journey. The Indian great showered rich praises of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni and recently, he wrote about cricketer-turned commentator Gautam Gambhir. Laxman lauded the fighting spirit of the two time World Cup winner and said the left-handed batsman would never back down in the crunchiest of situation. Gambhir was also overwhelmed by Laxman’s heartfelt message and hailed Laxman as the biggest role model in the Indian dressing room during his tenure with the Indian team.

“Tks Special, every moment spent with u was education. Our dressing room was full of role models but none bigger dan u. Another reason why u deserved a grand farewell. BTW am still curious to know why were u always perched at silly point while I was fighting for life @ shortleg,” wrote Gambhir while replying to Laxman’s tweet for him. Yuvraj Singh Overwhelmed As VVS Laxman Hails His ‘Unwavering Spirit’ on Cancer Survivors Day 2020.

View Tweet:

Tks Special, every moment spent with u was education. Our dressing room was full of role models but none bigger dan u. Another reason why u deserved a grand farewell. BTW am still curious to know why were u always perched at silly point while I was fighting for life @ shortleg!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 11, 2020

Laxman and Gambhir have played a lot of cricket together and are also known to share a great bond. On many occasions, in fact, the two have tormented the opposition bowlers together in the longest format of the game. The former bid adieu to his illustrious career in 2012 while Gambhir announced retirement in 2018.

Nevertheless, fans got the opportunity to see the two great batsmen sharing the commentary box and shedding lights on their favourite game together.

