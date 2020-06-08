Yuvraj Singh Overwhelmed As VVS Laxman Hails His ‘Unwavering Spirit’ on Cancer Survivors Day 2020

VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman took to his official Twitter account a few days back and announced that in the coming days, he’ll be paying tribute to his teammates who inspired him during his career. The legendry Indian cricketer posted heart-whelming messages for many talismanic players like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble. On June 7, Laxman recalled Yuvraj Singh’s heroics in 2011 World Cup despite suffering from cancer. When the former Indian all-rounder came across the post, he was overwhelmed and thanked his former teammate for sharing his story on the occasion of Cancer Survivors Day 2020. Yuvraj Singh Has a Cheeky Response to Gautam Gambhir’s Funny Post on Social Media.

“An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer,it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit,” wrote Laxman on the micro-blogging website.

An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer,it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit pic.twitter.com/cRUBAGdBCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 7, 2020

Cancer Survivors Day is being observed on June 7 and interestingly, Laxman shared the message about Yuvraj on that particular day only. The two-time World Cup-winning all-rounder was also touched by Laxman’s remark and expressed his gratitude for tweeting his story on the occasion. “Great day to share my story @VVSLaxman281 #CancerSurvivorsDay,” wrote Yuvi on Twitter.

The Punjab-born cricketer played a crucial role in guiding the Men in Blue to the 2011 World Cup Triumph. For his tally of 362 runs and 15 wickets in the tournament, Yuvraj was also adjudged the Man of the Match. He underwent his treatment in the same year and made a comeback in international cricket after one and half years. In 2017, in fact, the southpaw registered his highest ODI score of 150 runs.